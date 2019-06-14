Pet of the Week: Shellie

This lovely lady is well adjusted, all around good girl. She enjoys ear scratches and lounging about in her kitty hammock. She doesn't demand attention but is ready to accept love at a moments notice. Living with other cats is not a problem for her as she is currently enjoying the company of several cats in our multi cat room. She may not be the first to run up and greet you, but she is always waiting in the wings to be there for anyone who needs some kitty love. In return, she needs you to help her be her best self and maintain a strict diet so she can reach her optimal health. She is a lovely lady that is hoping that you will come and take her to her fureva home.
Shellie is a tan and black 4-year-old domestic short-haired and tortoiseshell spayed female cat.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.