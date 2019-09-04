Pet of the Week: Sam and Sushi

We are two very friendly, busy and fun little guys. We don't mind being picked up, but really like to make tunnels and zoom about our enclosure. We have been quite busy boys moving from a shelter in Massachusetts to beautiful Keene, and would love to find a home real soon. Our exercise wheel is one of our favorite toys and we love when we get yummy small animal treats. We also can help with household chores as we love to run through and play with paper towel tubes, so no need to bring out all that recycling. Just give it to us! Please come visit us and all our friends real soon at the Monadnock Humane Society.
Sam & Sushi are 1-year-old male dwarf hamsters.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.