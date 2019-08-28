Pet of the Week: Roscoe

This sweet old man is hoping to find his fureva home real soon. Being a senior dog, he wants to get to living the good life on a nice comfy bed with lots of delectable treats as soon as possible. He enjoys slow easy walks on level ground with lots of trees to sniff. He really enjoys the company of other older, relaxed dogs and very much hopes to find a home where he could have a calm and gentle companion to spend the afternoons snoozing away with. He is a friendly boy that loves being around people and would very much like a family that has a good deal of time to spend with me. Please come in and visit me and all my friends real soon.
Roscoe is a neutered 11-year-old male puggle.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.