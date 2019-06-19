Pet of the Week: Ramsey and Toun

Once upon a time, two brothers, about a year and a half old, were in search of a new beginning and found their way to the local animal shelter. At first they were quite flabbergasted at the idea of coming to a strange land. The odd humans were not the ones they had grown up with and Ramsey, in particular, didn’t like how they talked to him like a little kitten. But as time passed, the brothers realized that these were the perfect people to help them find a home of their very own. The humans saw that the brothers absolutely loved one another and made it a point to let new families understand this. The brothers were inseparable and waited patiently for their happily ever after. The End.
Ramsey and Toun are both one-year-old brown, black and charcoal domestic short-haired tabby neutered males.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.