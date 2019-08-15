Pet of the Week: Pip

This little lady has had a tough few weeks and is hoping to find a calm home with an older audience fairly soon. Recently losing her only owner she is a bit overwhelmed and bewildered feeling a bit alone in the world at the moment. She likes to have all four feet on the floor and is not a fan of heavy petting. She likes to be the boss of cuddle time and will let you know when she is ready for a break. She enjoys pates and shredded flavorful wet foods which may just be the key to her heart. She is a spicy little lady that will take some time to adjust to her new home.
Pip is a 13-year-old spayed female grey tiger cat.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.