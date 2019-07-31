Pet of the Week: Murphy and Sadie

The odd couple revived. These two are the perfect pair for each other. She's a bit sweet, he's a bit savory. Their medical needs do require they stay in the state of New Hampshire for the next few months while they undergo necessary treatment. Their personality more than makes up for the brief medical challenge. They have lived together their whole lives and do need a family that is willing to keep them together. Sadie is the heart of the pair and adores attention. Murphy is a bit more selective but can be just as loving once he gets to know you. They are a wonderful pair that would prefer a older audience where they are the center of attention.
Murphy is a 7-year-old male brown and white medium mixed breed and Sadie is a 6-year-old female terrier mix.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.