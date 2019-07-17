Pet of the Week: Katie

Katie Here,
I am a busy girl looking for an upbeat and fun home. I get along well with your-average-Joe dogs and quite enjoy the company of playing with them, but I am not a fan of cats or bossy pooches. I love going for long walks and taking in all the sights the beautiful trails of New Hampshire have to offer. My nightly kongs stuffed with PB and treats make me so happy and keep me busy late into the evening. J'adore playing with stuffies and chomping on Nylabones then relaxing in a big, cushy bed. I can be ready at a moments notice for a night out on the town with my people and really love all the attention dog friendly people have to give. I have been here at MHS for far too long and would really love to find my Fureva home A.S.A.P.
Katie is a 4-year-old spayed female American Staffordshire terrier.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.