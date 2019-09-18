This is one very special lady. She is queen to overrule all queens and has no problem letting you know that. She requires a very special home that will provide her a safe, comfortable spot to relax in and lots of delicious treats. She does not enjoy being touched and accepts treats and wet food in the place of physical interaction. As an older lady who has never been outside, a barn home is just not the right place for her. Perhaps a big, old farmhouse with lots of mice to catch and a mature audience to interact with will be the best place for her. She is a one-of-a-kind lady that is currently our longest running resident and hopes to find her fureva home real soon.
Jackie-O is a 10-year-old grey & white domestic short-haired spayed female.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.