Pet of the Week: Henry

Take two:
Yes, you have seen my beautiful face before. This is my second go around as pet of the week and I would really love to find my fureva home soon. I am an independent girl who enjoys long afternoon naps in the sun and a cushy bed to snuggle in the late evenings. I like to keep all four paws on the floor and think of myself as a very grounded individual. My favorite things include catching mice and window watching. I would love keeping some of these big country home vermin free. I find the birds quite invigorating to pursue as they dart about the bird feeders. I know I could bond well with one person but would need time to adjust to a new household. Won't you please come in and visit me and all my friends at the Monadnock Humane Society.
Henry is a 7-year-old spayed female black and orange tortoiseshell cat.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.