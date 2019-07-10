Pet of the Week: Gretel

Hi there!
My names Gretel and I'm a bit of a shy girl. It has taken me some time to get comfortable with the staff and volunteers here at MHS. I enjoy a quiet environment where I can just be myself. I don't mind a little bit of attention but at a slow pace. I have lived with lots of cats and would not mind a friend but I'd really prefer to build relationships with my people. Please come visit me and my shy and nervous spirit cat friends that are waiting for the perfect peaceful home.
Gretel is a 1-year-old spayed female grey tortoiseshell cat.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.