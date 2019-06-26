Pet of the Week: Duke

Bring on the veggies and strike up the band. This playful little guy is always ready for a party, but leave the broccoli off the veggie tray and bring on the sweet treats. When asked Duke says "I am silly and sweet all at the same time. I enjoy climbing up onto my hidey house to get a good look around and love when people gather around my cage. I am a bit tricky to catch, but that's only because I'm young and have so much I want to do. I do find comfort in an ear scratch and a warm snuggle now and then and would dearly love a place all my own to entertain guests and snack my life away." He's a great little guy with a big heart. Come meet him and all the great Monadnock Humane Society piggies during our open adoption hours.
Duke is a 3-month-old black and white male guinea pig.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.