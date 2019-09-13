Pet of the Week: Charlie

Hi there!
My names Charlie. I'm not much of a talker but I wanted to take a few minutes of your time to tell you about myself. I am a reserved guy that enjoys the company of other quiet animals and wouldn't mind living with a few fury friends as long as they respected my space and honored my rather quiet nature. I am a bit shy and take time to warm up to new people but I hope to find a quiet and cat-friendly home real soon. Maybe you can be my new family and my perfect match.
Charlie is a 6-year-old neutered domestic short-haired black and white male.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.