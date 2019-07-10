Greyhound of the Week: Viper

Hi, there, I'm Viper!
I'd love to meet you, but one thing you should know first: I really don't like surprises. So, please, no scary movies where the bad guys jump out at you! And no surprise parties! They really aren't my style.
I'd much prefer a nice calm walk, or some playtime with just you and me. I'm happy to try new things, too, let's just take it slow.
I won't be at all surprised when we have a good time together!
If you are interested in Viper or any other adoptable greyhounds, please call Fast Friends at 355-1556.