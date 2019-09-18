Greyhound of the Week: Uncle Albert

Hi, there, I'm Uncle Albert! - I'm actually a whippet, not a greyhound, so I'm smaller than anyone else here. But don't let my small size fool you! I've got a big voice and I'll use it to make sure you notice me among all these big guys. I really like to be noticed. The more, the better! I won't get tired of any attention you want to give me, I'll just soak it all up. Playing? Great. Snuggling? Awesome! Walking? Fantastic! Whatever is fun for you is what I like best.
If you are interested in Uncle Albert or any other adoptable greyhounds, please call Fast Friends at 355-1556.