Greyhound of the Week: Megan

Hi, my name is Megan, and I'm ready for adventure!
Any kind of adventure will do. I am ready to get out and explore the world with you! But you'd better make sure you can keep up with me –– I am the Energizer Bunny of Greyhounds! I like to go-go-go, learning and experiencing all I can. My joy at everything I find seems to be contagious, as everyone starts to smile as soon as they see me coming, wiggling and waggling my way along.
When I finally do run out of steam and need a nap, I look like such an innocent angel, you'll just want to snuggle me. Which was my plan all along!
If you are interested in Megan or any other adoptable greyhounds, please call Fast Friends at 355-1556.