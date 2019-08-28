Greyhound of the Week: Harvey

Hi, there, I'm Harvey!
Everyone tells me I'm extra-special, and I know it's true! There were fireworks and parades the day I came to the US from England for my retirement. I overheard my human friends saying that was because it was Independence Day, but I know they're wrong and all the celebrations were for me.
I like to be celebrated, especially when it means lots of treats and special care. My very favorite thing is when the volunteers brush me. It feels so good and I just love all the attention.
Besides, I have to keep looking my best in case there are any more parades in my honor!
If you are interested in Harvey or any other adoptable greyhounds, please call Fast Friends at 355-1556.