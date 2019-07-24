Greyhound of the Week: Faye

Hello there, I'm Faye and I really hope you have a tennis ball ready!
I just love to play, especially with those neon green bouncy balls! I can really just go and go. You might not be able to keep up with me for long, but I'm sure you'll enjoy watching my antics.
Tennis balls aren't the only thing I like. I like to play with the other Greyhounds, too, just not when I'm busy with my tennis balls. Those take priority!
So stop by the sporting goods store then come and play with me!
If you are interested in Faye or any other adoptable greyhounds, please call Fast Friends at 355-1556.