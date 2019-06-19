Greyhound of the Week: Dylan

Hi, there, I'm Dylan!
There have been a lot of changes in my life recently, but that's OK because I'm just a happy-go-lucky guy. I was born on the street in Spain and was lucky enough to be rescued by Galgos del Sol. I loved it there, with all the volunteers coming every day to play with me.
Then I flew to Fast Friends in the US, and I love it here, too! I have toys and get to go out in the play yards with all my friends. I am so happy to meet new friends –– two-leggers and four-leggers –– and am quick to let you know it!
My favorite thing is to play, but I'm good at walking, too. If you'd rather a cuddle, that's just fine by me. Whatever you like is what I like, too!
If you are interested in Dylan or any other adoptable greyhounds, please call Fast Friends at 355-1556.