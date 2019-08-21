Greyhound of the Week: Billy

Hi, I'm Billy!
My motto is "go big or go home!" because I do everything to the max.
You can see my big grin and big brown eyes, but did you know I came to Fast Friends from all the way across the big ocean? That's right, I'm one of the five Irish Greys that flew all the way from London to find new homes here in the USA.
I'm a big eater and a big cuddler - I'm really just an all-around happy dog with a big heart filled with love that I'm ready to share with you.
If you are interested in Billy or any other adoptable greyhounds, please call Fast Friends at 355-1556.