Greyhound of the Week: Accurate

Hi, I'm Accurate!
If you're looking for someone who will stick by your side through thick and thin, look no further! The closer I can get to you, the happier I'll be. Velcro and Elmer's glue ... they're got nothing on me! As long as you're giving me attention and petting, I'll be right next to you.
I'm not the speediest guy around anymore - I actually have a bit of a limp. I'm good to go for a walk or some playtime, but I'd rather be close to home than going on a hike or a long adventure. Besides, who needs to go out when you have a best friend right by your side?
If you are interested in Accurate or any other adoptable greyhounds, please call Fast Friends at 355-1556.