Pet of the Week: Willow

The perfect bun to sit under a Willow tree with. She is gentle, calm and wouldn’t mind catching a few rays in the sunny afternoon breeze. She is litter box trained and fairly interactive with her people. She will seek out treats and seems to enjoy an ear rub as she munches on her morning greens. She is hoping to find a partner to experience new things with and would love playtime every day. A great lady that would make an excellent house rabbit and companion.
Willow is a 2 -year-old female Holland lop rabbit.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.