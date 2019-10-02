Pet of the Week: Tina

It's been a long seven months for me here at the Monadnock Humane Society. While I appreciate the food and daily interaction with volunteers and staff, I very much would like a place to call home. As an aging lady I don't have time for shenanigans and chaos. I crave routine and like quite comfy enclosed spaces. I get nervous with fast movement and may prefer to be a one owner cat. As a studious observer, I like to be in places where I can feel safe yet people and/or bird watch the afternoon away. Being able to catch a few rays of sunshine would be wonderful as well. I'm a special girl that hopes to find an understanding and open home. Please visit me and all my friends soon at the Monadnock Humane Society.
Tina is a spayed female ten-and-a-half-year-old black and white cat.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.