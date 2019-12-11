Pet of the Week: Swampy and Smokey

Road weary travelers these two wonderful cats made their way as strays from the streets of Florida to the good old Mountains of New Hampshire. They are quiet and a bit shy but could offer the right person a lot of love and comfort. Smokey is the representative of the two and more eager to interact with people. He is hoping to find a calm, warm, well established home for Swampy and himself to reside in. They prefer a laid back lifestyle with sunny windows to lounge in and tender vittles to fill their bellies. Being a bit nervous the more relaxed an environment the more relaxed and interactive they will become. A very special pair that needs a very special home. Pictured: Swampy
Swampy is a 3-year-old female and Smokey is a 5-year-old male.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.