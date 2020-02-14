Pet of the Week: Sassy Susan

Hi lovely people of Cheshire County. I'd like to introduce myself, I could be called Classy Susan but my sometimes fiery personality has earned me the title of Sassy. I enjoy the company of one or two cats and may be found living with a respectful dog or two. My needs are a bit grander than those of a regular cat as I do have a lifelong medical condition that needs tending to. I can personally guarantee I am well worth the fuss an I will add a great deal of exuberance and depth to your home. I'd love for all you amazing cat and I guess (sassy eyeroll) dog lovers too, to come meet me and all of my friends at the Monadnock Humane Society a real soon.
Sassy Susan is a spayed five-year-old orange and white female cat.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.