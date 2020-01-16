Pet of the Week: Roxy

Hello friends,
My name is Roxy, perhaps short for Roxanne. I lived my whole life with one older person and alas due to unfortunate circumstance had to come to MHS. My legs get stiff from time to time, so I'm not a big jumper and like a nice cushy bed on the floor. I'm not afraid to let you know when I'm ready for a nap and I can sometimes be an attention hog reaching out for your hand when I really want an ear scratch but please don't touch my belly. I really can be a sweet old lady that just wants an understanding partner in a calm and quiet home.
Roxy is a 15-year-old domestic short-haired grey spayed female.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.