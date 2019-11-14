Pet of the Week: Rex

Hi there,
My names Rex and I am a big hound dog with a voice to match. You'd think that I would love to be outside, but honestly I'm not a fan of the cold and I have come to quite enjoy the comfort of those tempur pedic dog beds. I have been a bit of a diva here and prefer the staff walk me rather than go out into my outdoor yard. I just enjoy the company and if I have to be out in the cold someone's coming with me. I have lived with older children, small dogs, of course some wonderful adult people. I may not be the best for a household that has cats and would require a lot of management in that respect. Really I'm just a big silly boy that needs a lot of love, attention and someone to occasionally leave a yummy dog appropriate snack unattended on the counter. Please come meet me and all my friends at MHS real soon.
Rex is a neutered 3-year-old male hound mix.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.