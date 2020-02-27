Pet of the Week: Princess Devine

Princess Devine missed out on being someone's Valentine but I hoping to find someone to love real soon. She is a true Princess and has issued a royal decree that you are only to pet her two times. You must then ask for further permission to interact. She loves to sit up high upon her royal throne where she can access the lay of her land and decide which province she will grace with her presence. Most likely a comfy couch or the top of a cat tree would be her favorite places to frequent. A real queen in training that needs the perfect palace to set up her home in.
Princess Devine 2-year-old black and orange tortoiseshell cat.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.