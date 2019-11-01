Pet of the Week: Myah

Hi, I'm Myah. I a sassy girl who is so over being cooped up in the shelter. It seems as though it has been ages since I've been on a good mouse hunt and I'm just itching to get some of my energy out. I enjoy going out on warmer afternoons, but for the most part prefer to be an inside lady. Most of the cats here have not peaked my interest, but I have been known to pal around with a curious feline or two in the past. I hope to find a place where I can let my hair down and my nails out (on mice that is) occasionally. Please come visit me and all my friends at Monadnock Humane Society real soon.
Myah is a 5-year-old spayed domestic short-haired grey female cat.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.