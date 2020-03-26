Pet of the Week: Mr. Darcy and Harry Potter

Hi there! We are, in our opinion, the most wonderful set of bunnies you could ever own. While we enjoy each other's comfort we also look forward to interactive time without humans. We have been here for a bit and have really become dependent on one another, so please understand it will take a few weeks for us to bond with our new people. Once we do, however, be prepared for the two best friends your could ever have. We will need a person who can help us keep our coats and manes beautiful and would enjoy the bonding that comes with that attention. If you are interested in giving us a fureva home please call the Humane society to schedule a time to come meet with us.
Mr. Darcy and Harry Potter are 5-year-old neutered lionhead rabbit brothers.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.