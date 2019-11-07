Pet of the Week: Moon

Hi! Moon here and I would like to speak to you about myself and all my friends in the spirit cat room. We often feel eclipsed by our fellow outgoing cats and would love a chance to find our forever homes. We may be a bit on the shy side but when we bond with our people, it is for life. Sure, we take a while to warm up and prefer a quiet home with a more mature audience, but it is because we have learned to appreciate the finer things in life. We are often good mousers and can keep ourselves busy for hours. If you are looking for a low-fuss, easily-pleased, limited-interaction feline friend, we are just the bunch for you. Please come visit me and all my friends at MHS real soon.
Moon is a 1-year-old neutered male black & white spirit cat.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.