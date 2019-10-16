Pet of the Week: Jack & Sally

Just in time for Halloween the lovers are here to make an appearance. She is fiesty and quiet comical. He is laid back, gentle and easy going. Together they are the perfect pair, the ying and yang, the best compadres to ever meet up. They enjoy human contact but can keep themselves quite busy chasing one another about in an epic game of cat and mouse that continues from day to day. Sally may require a little more human attention and Jack would appreciate a chance to nap in peace once in awhile. However at the end of the day they can be found cuddled up in a cozy hammock or comfy bed using each other as a pillow. A great dynamic duo that's ready to make your home their next adventure.
Jack and Sally are 1-year-old male and female ferrets.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.