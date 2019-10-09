Pet of the Week: Homer

Silly and very loving. This boy just needs a good home an a interactive audience to play with him daily. He lived with a single older lady and is use to being spoiled. The chaos of the shelter doesn't seem to bother him and he seems to find the hustle and bustle quite entertaining. We are unsure if he would accept a ferret friend and feel he may prefer to be a people only boy
Homer is a 5-year-old male ferret.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.