Pet of the Week: Ginger

Hi all! My name is Ginger and I’m a chatty girl. I have been here at the shelter for a while because I am a unique pig with special needs. I am looking for a family that is willing to commit a little extra, as I may need to see a vet more than the average pig. I guess I’m like that famous more-than-the-average bear. HA, HA, HA Did I forget to mention that I am quite the charismatic girl that enjoys a good laugh now and then? I may require a bit more, but I am well worth the trouble. Just spend a few minutes with me and see.
Ginger is an 8-month-old female guinea pig.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.