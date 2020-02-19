Pet of the Week: Ethel

A unique lady with a wonderful sense of style. Prim and proper this lady likes the finer things in life. We have found her to be delightful company for mature audiences in a tranquil space. She is often found meditating on her cat tree or in the most peaceful state of zen in her covered cat bed. She will need time to warm up to a cat or two, but would prefer they have a similar personality. She will tolerate a cat sauvy dog that allows her to do her own thing. An eclectic lady looking for the perfect home.
Ethel is a spayed 3-year-old black and white domestic long-haired female cat.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.