Pet of the Week: Ebenezer

Underneath my tough exterior, there is a true heart of gold. I was brought into the humane society as a stray and this whole event has been truly overwhelming for me. I find comfort in a nice warm enclosed bed and high places to watch the world around me. I am indifferent to attention and have accepted ear scratches and nose boops, but am reluctant to being picked up. I'm slow to warm up to new spaces and prefer a calm, peaceful environment where I can be myself. I know I will be a great friend to someone who is willing to give me time to come into my own.
Ebenezer is a 2-year-old neutered male gray tiger cat.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.