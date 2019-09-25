Pet of the Week: Cotton

Hi all,
My Names Cotton. Yup, you guessed it! It is because I'm so soft and fluffy. On top of being a bit different in looks from all the other bunnies here, I'm also quirky. I enjoy standing on top of my hidey home rather than hide out in it. I guess I like to be just a bit higher than everyone else in the room so I can satisfy my curiosity and observe the lay of the land. I do require a bit more care than the ordinary rabbit, as I will need routine grooming in order to keep my fur pristine and my body healthy. I also do have several food preferences in the fruits and veggies department in order to keep my selective pallet happy. Please come by and visit me and all my friends real soon.
Cotton is a 4-year-old spayed white French-angora mix female.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.