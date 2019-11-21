Pet of the Week: Cleo

Allow me to introduce myself:
At just 5 years of age, I already have been through quite an experience. I have lived with many different cats and have made it through a few medical challenges. Even with all that, I am still a very friendly and loving lady who hopes to find my fureva home real soon. I indulge mostly on wet food and soft treats because my medical restrictions require it so. Just crack open a can of fishy food and watch me come alive. I adore chin scratches, cuddles, and a place to stretch out and scratch. I am very curious and want to know what everyone around me is doing all the time and I love being kept busy. Please come visit me and all my friends at MHS real soon.
Cleo is a spayed 5-year-old domestic short-haired calico female.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.