Pet of the Week: Clementine & Mouse

A pair to beat a full house. These ladies are super silly slinkies that will wiggle their way right into your heart. They love to run a muck and their favorite part of the day is war dancing and duking away with their people at playtime. They are able to entertain themselves by playing with each other and love to cuddle in their hammock once they wear themselves out. They are sweet, kind, and always up for a quick snuggle. As soon as you wake them up and get them going, it's all about the play. A wondrous duo that is sure to make any house feel like a home.
Clementine and Mouse are one-and-a-half-year old female ferrets.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.