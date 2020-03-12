Pet of the Week: Chip

Chip is a fairly social boy this gentleman is looking for an interactive home. He seems to be happy to interact with his people and may prefer to have human friends over furry friends. He loves to zip about his cage and will move his furnishings to make space to do so. A curious fellow with a hearty appetite for fresh veggies and the fun side of life.
Chip is a 3-year-old male tricolor Guinea pig.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.