Pet of the Week: Chester

I'm young and gentle boy, but I am very shy. I enjoy having a few hidey houses to choose from and love to snuggle up in soft blankets. I love rat appropriate treats and will gently take them from your hand. I have only been at MHS for a few days, but I'm settling into the swing of things and have started interacting with one or two of the staff members fairly regularly.
Chester is a five-month-old male rat.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.