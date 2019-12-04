Pet of the Week: Cheese and Reeses

These wonderful ladies are the best combo. Who would have thought Cheese and Reeses would make such a wonderful pair. Their coats are as unique as their names and they complement each other in so many ways. They are extremely fast and love to race about the enclosure. So don’t be surprised if they clear a path daily and make the best race track you have ever seen. They need some time to learn hand skills but once you catch them you can cuddle and snuggle these silky soft babes for a minute or two. A wonderful looking for a fun and active home.
Cheese and Reeses are both 1-year-old female guinea pigs.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.