Pet of the Week: Captain Cranky Pants

I'm a shy boy that will need some time to adjust to my new home. I recently moved into the spirit cat room, but I am still adjusting in my own condo. I think I may like to play with the other cats, but I am very nervous. I am enjoying the buffet here and am a bit curious about the two legged hairless bodies that bring delicious treats, but I am reluctant to let them touch me. In time, I may enjoy a good ear scratch and head butts but it all has to be at my pace. Please come visit me and all my spirit cat friends at Monadnock Humane Society.
Captain Cranky Pants is a 2-year-old neutered male brown tabby cat.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.