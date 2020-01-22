Pet of the Week: Alanna

I'm just a quiet girl looking for a simple household. Right now I enjoy a sunny, safe spot to nap in, a few rooms to explore at my pace, some delectable treats and a quiet calm person to snuggle with. I am young, but very nervous of fast movements or lots of chaos. However in the future, I think I might like to play as long as I feel safe and I have had time to really bond with my people. I bet I could be a bit of a party girl when the occasion calls for it. I'm just the perfect package of peace meets fun all rolled into one. Come in and meet me and all my friends at MHS real soon.
Alanna is a spayed 1-year-old black and buff female calico cat.
The Monadnock Humane Society's Adoption Center is located at 101 West Swanzey Road in Swanzey. Business hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go online to monadnockhumanesociety.org or call 603-352-9011 ext. 101.