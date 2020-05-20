Greyhound of the Week: Winston

Hi, I'm Winston!
If you're ready for some fun and games, come and visit with me. I'm full of energy and nothing gets me revved up like a new friend to play with. You might think I'm sound asleep, but if I hear a footstep I'll be right at the door wagging to let you know I'd much rather spend time with you than snooze.
So if you're ready for some excitement, come on over and see me!
Fast Friends adopts in the New England area. If you are interested in Winston or one of our other available dogs, please complete an adoption application at www.helpinggreyhounds.org/adopt-a-greyhound. Winston has not been tested for compatibility with cats.