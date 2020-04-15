Greyhound of the Week: Thomas

Hi, I'm Thomas!
If you are looking for a laid-back companion to be your shadow, then I'm the one for you. I'm a great traveller - I came all the way from the UK to find a home here in the US. The trip was no problem at all for me, especially the last part where we road in the van from the airport back to Fast Friends. I picked out a human to snuggle with and settled in for the ride.
I'm quiet and calm most of the time, but that doesn't mean I fade into the background! I love to play and get some when I start with my zoomies, you won't be able to keep from laughing!
Fast Friends adopts in the New England area. If you are interested in Thomas or one of our other available dogs, please complete an adoption application at www.helpinggreyhounds.org/adopt-a-greyhound. Thomas needs a home with no cats or small dogs.