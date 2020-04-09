Greyhound of the Week: Teddy

Hi, I'm Teddy!
I'm a big, handsome sweetheart looking for love. I am drawn to people - all people - and just love it when you stroke my soft, silky fur. I will stay by your side all day long for the promise of some more pets.
Well, until mealtime comes, that is! I'm a foodie, that's for sure. I have an extra-special dance I do when I see someone coming with my dinner bowl. Just wait until you see it!
But as soon as dinner (or breakfast, or brunch, or lunch, or snacks) is over, I'm back to being your love bug.
Fast Friends adopts in the New England area. If you are interested in Teddy or one of our other available dogs, please complete an adoption application at www.helpinggreyhounds.org/adopt-a-greyhound. Teddy needs a home with no cats or small dogs.