Greyhound of the Week: Stacey

Hi, I'm Stacey!
Everyone always says I look "a little bit different" than a Greyhound ... well, that's because I'm a Lurcher! The first one that Fast Friends has ever had, in fact.
A Lurcher is a Greyhound mix. I don't know what my "mix" part is, but I'm pretty sure I have the best of both breeds. I'm fast and fun and silly like a Greyhound, and playful and affectionate like a ... well, also like a Greyhound, I guess!
Even if my background is a bit mysterious, my future isn't. I'm going to find a family to love and have the time of my life!
If you are interested in Stacey or any other adoptable greyhounds, please call Fast Friends at 355-1556.