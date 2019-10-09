Greyhound of the Week: Shaggy

Hi, I'm Shaggy!
If you've every wanted a handsome British gentleman by your side, look no further!
My nickname in the UK was "Mr. Loverboy" and that sums me up perfectly. There is nothing I want more than to be next to you, getting lots of pets and ear rubs.
But as much as I enjoy being cuddled up on the couch, I'm no homebody. I love to get out and enjoy the lovely weather in this part of the world! I like walks almost as much as I like being pet ... especially since everyone always stops to say what a fine, handsome lad I am!
If you are interested in Shaggy or any other adoptable greyhounds, please call Fast Friends at 355-1556.