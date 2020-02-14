Greyhound of the week: Rusty

Hi, I'm Rusty!
I'm a sleek, sensitive ex-racer ready to run straight into your heart. I have a whole lot of love to give and am just waiting for the perfect person to find me.
While I'm waiting for my one true love, I keep busy with playing. I like to play with my friend Bugsby - although I really do more cuddling with my human friends than actually playing. I can entertain myself if you're busy, though. Just give me a squeaky toy, and I'll have hours of fun!
If you are ready for a soulful companion full of love, come and visit me!
Fast Friends adopts in the New England area. If you are interested in Rusty or one of our other available dogs, please complete an adoption application at www.helpinggreyhounds.org/adopt-a-greyhound. Rusty has not yet been tested for compatibility with cats.