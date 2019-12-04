Greyhound of the Week: Rossa

Hi, I'm Rossa!
I may be the biggest dog at Fast Friends, but I'm still a little puppy at heart. I love to play with my squeaky toys - especially if you're watching! - but that's about the only time I get excited. I much prefer some quiet snuggle time. Cuddles are the bet, especially face rubs. Ahhhhh ... that's the spot!
Fast Friends adopts in the New England area. If you are interested in Rossa or one of our other available dogs, please complete an adoption application at www.helpinggreyhounds.org/adopt-a-greyhound. Rossa needs a home with no cats or small dogs.